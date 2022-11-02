US Markets
SHEL

Ithaca Energy IPO to value company up to $3.6 bln -bookrunners

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 02, 2022 — 03:40 am EDT

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy's IPO-IHEG.L London listing next week will be priced at 250 to 310 pence, giving the North Sea oil and gas producer an implied market value of 2.5 billion to 3.1 billion pounds ($2.87 billion to $3.56 billion), bookrunners for the deal said on Wednesday.

Ithaca, which produced about 66,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the first half of the year, expects to be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE UK indices.

The listing by the company, owned by Tel Aviv-listed Delek Group DLEKG.TA, comes amid a sharp decline in equity capital market deals this year.

There is renewed interest in the North Sea region due to the energy crisis, with Britain recently launching its first oil and gas exploration licensing round since 2019 in an effort to boost domestic production.

The bookrunners said the listing is expected to have a free float of at least 10%, with the first day of trading on November 9.

($1 = 0.8702 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL
GS
MS
JEF
BAC

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter