Ithaca Energy gets 4 weeks to make offer for Eni's UK assets

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 27, 2024 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy ITH.L has received a four-week exclusivity period from Italy's biggest energy company Eni ENI.MI to make a potential offer for its UK upstream assets, the North Sea oil and gas producer said on Wednesday.

The company said it will buy Eni UK in exchange for its own shares and Eni will become a major shareholder by holding between 38% and 39% of the enlarged issued share capital.

A potential offer for Eni's UK assets includes its recently acquired Neptune Energy assets, but excludes its carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and Irish sea assets, Ithaca said in a statement.

