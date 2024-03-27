Ithaca Energy gets 4 weeks to make offer for Eni's UK assets

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3

March 27 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy ITH.L has received a four-week exclusivity period from Italy's biggest energy company Eni ENI.MI to make a potential offer for its UK upstream assets, the North Sea oil and gas producer said on Wednesday.

The company said it will buy Eni UK in exchange for its own shares and Eni will become a major shareholder by holding between 38% and 39% of the enlarged issued share capital.

A potential offer for Eni's UK assets includes its recently acquired Neptune Energy assets, but excludes its carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and Irish sea assets, Ithaca said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.