Ithaca Energy Executives Boost Shares Through SIP

December 06, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Ithaca Energy PLC (GB:ITH) has released an update.

Ithaca Energy PLC announced that key executives, including the Executive Chairman and CFO, have purchased ordinary shares as part of the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This move allows employees to acquire shares through salary deductions, providing a direct stake in the company’s performance. The transactions were completed on the London Stock Exchange.

