Ithaca Energy Executives Boost Shares Through SIP

Ithaca Energy PLC (GB:ITH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ithaca Energy PLC announced that key executives, including the Executive Chairman and CFO, have purchased ordinary shares as part of the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This move allows employees to acquire shares through salary deductions, providing a direct stake in the company’s performance. The transactions were completed on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:ITH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.