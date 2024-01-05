Ithaca Energy CEO to step down after two-year stint

Adds details on Bruce's tenure in paragraph 3, share movement in paragraph 4

Jan 5 (Reuters) - North Sea oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy ITH.L said on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer Alan Bruce would step down after about two years in the top role.

Finance chief Iain Lewis will take on the additional role of interim CEO with immediate effect, the company added.

Bruce, 42, led Ithaca through its listing on the London Stock Exchange in November 2022.

Shares in Ithaca, owned by Tel Aviv-listed Delek Group DLEKG.TA, are down more than 42% from its initial public offering price, as of their last close.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.