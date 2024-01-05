Ithaca Energy CEO Alan Bruce To Step Down; Names Iain Lewis Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Ithaca Energy plc, (ITH.L), an independent oil and gas operator in the North Sea, said Friday that Alan Bruce will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer to pursue new opportunities.

The company stated that it will progress with a formal search process to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer as soon as possible and will update the market in due course.

The company said Iain Lewis will assume the dual role of Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, until a new CEO is appointed. Additionally, he will continue his responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.