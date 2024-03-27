Ithaca Energy annual profit slides as UK windfall tax weighs

Adds detail and background, paragraphs 2-9

March 27 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy's ITH.L full-year profit slumped to $215.6 million from $1.03 billion, it said on Wednesday, citing impairments related to its oil and gas projects and a heavier tax bill that includes Britain's levy on energy profits.

The North Sea-focused company also said that Italy's biggest energy company Eni ENI.MI has given it a four-week exclusivity period to make a potential offer for UK exploration and production assets including those of Eni's recently acquired Neptune Energy.

Ithaca, owned by Tel Aviv-listed Delek Group DLEKG.TA, incurred a $557.9 million pretax impairment charge on its Greater Stella Area and Alba projects and was charged $333.4 million bill under Britain's Energy Profit Levy.

Interim Chief Executive Iain Lewis, who stepped up from CFO when Alan Bruce stepped down in January, will have to contend with another year of the windfall tax after British finance minister Jeremy Hunt this month extended the levy by a year.

Ithaca is targeting 2024 production between 56,000 and 61,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) this year, before rising again towards 80,000 boe/d by 2027.

Buying Eni's UK assets could add a further 40,000-45,000 boe/d to output, taking the total to more than 100,000 boe/d, Ithaca said.

The company produced about 70,239 boe/d in 2023, down from record output of 71,403 boe/d but in line with guidance of between 68,000 and 74,000 boe/d.

Ithaca's decline in annual earnings was capped by trading gains of $266 million which helped it to realise a gas price of $111/boe after hedging compared with $76/boe before hedging.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)

