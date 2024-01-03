ITGR vs. EW: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Instruments sector might want to consider either Integer (ITGR) or Edwards Lifesciences (EW). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Integer has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Edwards Lifesciences has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that ITGR's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

ITGR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.57, while EW has a forward P/E of 27.55. We also note that ITGR has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EW currently has a PEG ratio of 4.16.

Another notable valuation metric for ITGR is its P/B ratio of 2.24. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, EW has a P/B of 6.81.

Based on these metrics and many more, ITGR holds a Value grade of B, while EW has a Value grade of D.

ITGR sticks out from EW in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ITGR is the better option right now.

