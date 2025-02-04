ITGR or EW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Instruments sector have probably already heard of Integer (ITGR) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Integer and Edwards Lifesciences are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that ITGR's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

ITGR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23, while EW has a forward P/E of 29.13. We also note that ITGR has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EW currently has a PEG ratio of 3.66.

Another notable valuation metric for ITGR is its P/B ratio of 2.86. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, EW has a P/B of 4.47.

These metrics, and several others, help ITGR earn a Value grade of B, while EW has been given a Value grade of D.

ITGR has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than EW, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ITGR is the superior option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.