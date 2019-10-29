ITGR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.25, changing hands as high as $78.38 per share. Integer Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITGR's low point in its 52 week range is $67.72 per share, with $92.615 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.22.

