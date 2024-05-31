News & Insights

Iterum Therapeutics Strategizes for NASDAQ Compliance and FDA Review

May 31, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) has shared an update.

Iterum Therapeutics International Limited has contracted its outgoing Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sailaja Puttagunta, as a consultant during the regulatory review of its new drug application for a urinary tract infection treatment. Dr. Puttagunta will be compensated at $400 per hour. Concurrently, the company is striving to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) after being notified of a deficit in stockholders’ equity, with a deadline of September 30, 2024, to avoid delisting. Additionally, the FDA has acknowledged the resubmission of the company’s new drug application and set a review deadline for October 25, 2024.

