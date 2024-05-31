Iterum Therapeutics Strategizes for NASDAQ Compliance and FDA Review

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) has shared an update.

Iterum Therapeutics International Limited has contracted its outgoing Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sailaja Puttagunta, as a consultant during the regulatory review of its new drug application for a urinary tract infection treatment. Dr. Puttagunta will be compensated at $400 per hour. Concurrently, the company is striving to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) after being notified of a deficit in stockholders’ equity, with a deadline of September 30, 2024, to avoid delisting. Additionally, the FDA has acknowledged the resubmission of the company’s new drug application and set a review deadline for October 25, 2024.

