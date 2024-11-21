Iterum Therapeutics regains full Nasdaq compliance

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) announced receipt of written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC informing the Company that its deficiency under Listing Rule 5550(b) has been cured and that the Company is in compliance with applicable continued listing requirements. Based on the foregoing, the previously scheduled Nasdaq hearing before the Hearings Panel on November 21, has been cancelled. The Company will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

