Iterum Therapeutics jumps 20% to $1.41 after FDA posts approval

10:59 EDT Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) jumps 20% to $1.41 after FDA posts approval
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ITRM:
- Iterum Therapeutics PLC trading halted, news pending
- Iterum provides update on FDA advisory committee discussion on oral sulopenem
- Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.