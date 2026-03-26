Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Price Target Increased by 63.64% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for Iterum Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ITRM) has been revised to $9.18 / share. This is an increase of 63.64% from the prior estimate of $5.61 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5,151.72% from the latest reported closing price of $0.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iterum Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 26.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRM is 0.00%, an increase of 195.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.84% to 1,442K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollon Financial holds 630K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares , representing an increase of 60.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRM by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 289K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 94.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRM by 889.20% over the last quarter.

Alchemi Wealth holds 269K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 120K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 92.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRM by 619.63% over the last quarter.

Krilogy Financial holds 40K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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