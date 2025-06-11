Iterum Therapeutics Inks Partnership With EVERSANA For Commercialization Of ORLYNVAH In US

(RTTNews) - Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) reported Wednesday that it entered into a Product Commercialization Agreement with EVERSANA Life Science Services, LLC for the commercialization of the Company's approved product, ORLYNVAH.

Pursuant to the Agreement, EVERSANA will provide sales and commercial operations services to the company in the U.S., as well as deliver marketing, logistics, channel management, regulatory, medical affairs and other services related to the commercialization of ORLYNVAH in the U.S.

ORLYNVAH, the first oral penem antibiotic available in the U.S., will be commercially launched in the U.S. by the fourth quarter of 2025.

ORLYNVAH will be made available to prescribers and patients with limited or no oral options to handle hard-to-treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI).

