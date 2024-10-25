Iterum Therapeutics Gets FDA Approval Of Orlynvah For Treatment Of Urinary Tract Infections

(RTTNews) - Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Friday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Iterum's new drug application for Orlynvah (sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) caused by the designated microorganisms Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, or Proteus mirabilis in adult women who have limited or no alternative oral antibacterial treatment options.

This is the first approved indication for Orlynvah and the first FDA-approved product for Iterum.

"We are so pleased to have achieved this historic milestone and would like to thank all the patients, investigators, Iterum colleagues and Iterum consultants and vendors who participated in the development of Orlynvah. Orlynvah offers new hope for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat uUTIs. The introduction of novel products, like Orlynvah, is an important way to combat antimicrobial resistance to other approved oral agents and offers a potential solution to patients and physicians," said Corey Fishman, Iterum's Chief Executive Officer.

"As the first oral penem approved in the U.S., Orlynvah offers an excellent alternative treatment option for appropriate patients in the underserved uUTI market. With FDA approval and a clear label, we will renew our efforts to achieve a strategic transaction involving Orlynvah with the goal of maximizing value for our stakeholders."

