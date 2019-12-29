Iterum Therapeutics: One Down, Two To Go

(RTTNews) - Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) has two clinical trial catalysts to watch out for in the first quarter of 2020.

The Company's lead and first compound, Sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, is in phase III clinical development in oral and IV formulations.

On December 10, 2019, the Iterum announced disappointing topline results from its phase III trial of oral and IV Sulopenem for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections, dubbed SURE 3. The primary FDA endpoint of the SURE 3 trial was a clinical response on Day 28 in the micro-*MITT population. (Modified Intent To Treat), and the topline results narrowly missed the primary endpoint.

A phase III trial of oral Sulopenem in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, dubbed SURE 1, and a phase III trial of oral and IV Sulopenem in complicated urinary tract infections, dubbed SURE 2, are underway.

The topline results from the SURE 1 and SURE 2 trials are expected in the first quarter of 2020.

As of September 30, 2019, Iterum had cash and cash equivalents of $28.9 million.

ITRM has traded in a range of $1.68 to $9.30 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $4.75, up 93.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.