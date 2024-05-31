Iterum: FDA Accepts Resubmission Of NDA For Oral Sulopenem

(RTTNews) - Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) announced the FDA has acknowledged receipt of the resubmission of the New Drug Application for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in adult women. The FDA has deemed the company's NDA resubmission to be a Class II complete response. The resubmission includes additional evidence from the REASSURE clinical trial, conducted under Special Protocol Assessment agreement from the FDA. The FDA has assigned a PDUFA action date of October 25, 2024.

Corey Fishman, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We look forward to continuing to work with the FDA during its review."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.