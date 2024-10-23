News & Insights

Stocks

Iteris’ stockholders approve merger agreement with Almaviva

October 23, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Iteris (ITI) announced that Iteris stockholders approved the proposed merger agreement with Almaviva at Iteris’ Special Meeting of Stockholders held yesterday. As previously announced, under the terms of the merger agreement, Almaviva will acquire Iteris in an all-cash transaction in which Iteris’ stockholders will receive $7.20 per share of common stock, valuing Iteris at approximately $335M equity value. The parties anticipate the transaction will close on or about November 1, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the merger, Iteris common stock will no longer be listed on any public market. More than 98% of the shares of Iteris common stock present, in person or by proxy, at the Special Meeting representing approximately 71% of Iteris’ total issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of the record date, voted in favor of the merger agreement and transaction.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.