US Markets
ITI

Iteris rejects Rekor's buyout offer

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published

Traffic camera provider Iteris Inc on Monday rejected a buyout offer from Rekor Systems Inc, saying it undervalued the company.

Changes source; adds comment, background

March 1 (Reuters) - Traffic camera provider Iteris Inc ITI.O on Monday rejected a buyout offer from Rekor Systems Inc REKR.O, saying it undervalued the company.

TheU.S. license plate recognition software vendor had earlier made a non-binding $330 million cash-and-stock offer to acquire Iteris, sources told Reuters on Sunday.

"Rekor's proposal does not reflect Iteris' intrinsic value, including the significant long-term opportunities ahead of us," said IterisChairman Tom Thomas.

Iteris, which makes video and radar detection equipment used on highways, has been expanding its software platform to cater to state and federal transportation agencies.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Devika Syamnath)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ITI REKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters