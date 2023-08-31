Iteris (ITI) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.90% from the latest reported closing price of 4.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iteris. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 39.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITI is 0.13%, a decrease of 45.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.98% to 23,169K shares. The put/call ratio of ITI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samjo Capital holds 3,295K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,280K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 3,256K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 29.14% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,532K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing a decrease of 17.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 32.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,479K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares, representing a decrease of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 29.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 821K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing an increase of 52.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 60.39% over the last quarter.

Iteris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management - the foundation for a new era of mobility. Iteris applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Its end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

