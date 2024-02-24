Iteris (ITI) Price Target Increased by 14.58% to 7.01

The average one-year price target for Iteris (NasdaqCM:ITI) has been revised to 7.01 / share. This is an increase of 14.58% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.53% from the latest reported closing price of 4.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iteris. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITI is 0.15%, an increase of 32.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.04% to 30,281K shares. The put/call ratio of ITI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samjo Management holds 6,464K shares representing 15.12% ownership of the company.

Samjo Capital holds 6,464K shares representing 15.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares, representing an increase of 49.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 3.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,519K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,504K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,517K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 16.29% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 900K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing an increase of 16.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 30.41% over the last quarter.

Iteris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management - the foundation for a new era of mobility. Iteris applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Its end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

