Iteris (FRA:FQH) Price Target Increased by 21.67% to 5.68

The average one-year price target for Iteris (FRA:FQH) has been revised to 5.68 / share. This is an increase of 21.67% from the prior estimate of 4.67 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.68 to a high of 6.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.03% from the latest reported closing price of 4.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iteris. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 38.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FQH is 0.13%, a decrease of 45.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.16% to 23,169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samjo Capital holds 3,295K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,280K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FQH by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 3,256K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FQH by 29.14% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,532K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing a decrease of 17.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FQH by 32.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,479K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares, representing a decrease of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FQH by 29.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 821K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing an increase of 52.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FQH by 60.39% over the last quarter.

