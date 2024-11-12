iTeos Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($1.05), consensus (89c)

“The third quarter represented a period of strong clinical and operational execution across the pipeline for iTeos. As we continue our global rollout for GALAXIES Lung-301, we were delighted to recently dose the first patient in the EU after receiving clearance from the EMA to advance belrestotug 400mg plus dostarlimab. For our adenosine assets, we are pleased to announce three inupadenant presentations at ESMO-IO in December, including dose escalation data from inupadenant’s Phase 2 trial and two poster presentations on EOS-984. Furthermore, the EOS-984 Phase 1 trial has continued to enroll ahead of schedule and we have begun treating patients in the pembrolizumab combination portion of the trial,” said Michel Detheux, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of iTeos. “As we look ahead to the end of the year and to 2025, we believe iTeos is well-positioned to enter its next phase of growth. We look forward to providing updates on our emerging pipeline and presenting initial data in head and neck cancer and longer-term follow-up data from GALAXIES Lung-201 next year.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ITOS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.