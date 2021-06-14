Iteos Therapeutics Reaches Deal With GSK On Immuno-oncology Therapies; Shares Surges

(RTTNews) - iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) have reached an agreement to co-develop and co-commercialize EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody currently in phase I development as a potential treatment for patients with cancer, the companies said in a statement.

In Monday pre-market trade, ITOS was trading at $30.30 up $10.27 or 51.27%.

As per the terms of the agreement, iTeos will receive an upfront payment of $625 million. iTeos will be eligible to receive up to an additional $1.45 billion in milestone payments, should the EOS-448 program achieve certain development and commercial milestones.

TIGIT, part of the CD226 checkpoint axis, has demonstrated potential as a promising target for the next generation of immuno-oncology therapies based on compelling preclinical data and a phase II randomised clinical trial.

Under the collaboration, GSK could able to access antibodies that synergistically target all three known CD226 checkpoints - TIGIT, CD96 and PVRIG.

EOS-448 is currently in an open-label phase I study in patients with advanced solid tumours.

GSK and iTeos plan to start combination studies of EOS-448 with dostarlimab in 2022. GSK'608-anti-CD96 being developed in collaboration with 23andMe- is in phase I as monotherapy and in combination with dostarlimab.

GSK expects to submit an Investigational New Drug application for GSK'562-anti-PVRIG in-licensed as SRF-813 from Surface Oncology- by mid-2022.

GSK and iTeos will share responsibility and costs for the global development of EOS-448 and will jointly commercialize and equally split profits in the US. Outside of the US, GSK will receive an exclusive license for commercialization and iTeos will receive tiered royalty payments.

