ITeos Terminates TIGIT Program After Phase 2 Lung Study Misses PFS Endpoint, Explores Options

(RTTNews) - iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, has announced disappointing topline interim results from its GALAXIES Lung-201 Phase 2 study, evaluating the combination of belrestotug or anti-TIGIT and dostarlimab in previously untreated, PD-L1 high non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

While the study demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in objective response rate or ORR, it did not meet pre-established criteria for meaningful improvement in progression-free survival or PFS — a key secondary endpoint — compared to dostarlimab monotherapy.

Additionally, interim data from the GALAXIES H&N-202 phase II study in head and neck cancer showed ORR trends below meaningful thresholds.

Based on the totality of data, iTeos and development partner GSK have terminated the belrestotug development program and will end enrollment in all belrestotug-containing cohorts, including the ongoing Phase 3 GALAXIES Lung-301 trial.

Investigators and health authorities are being informed to ensure proper management of current trial participants.

In response, iTeos has initiated a strategic review to explore alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including potential partnerships or asset transactions.

The company has engaged TD Cowen as a financial advisor and is taking immediate steps to preserve capital.

Belrestotug, is a high-affinity monoclonal antibody targeting TIGIT — a key immune checkpoint molecule. Despite early promise, the compound failed to achieve the desired clinical impact in late-stage trials.

With a strong balance sheet and no current debt, iTeos remains positioned to pursue value-creating opportunities amid a shifting oncology landscape.

Currently, ITOS is trading at $8.23, up by 19.00 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.