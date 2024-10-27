ITech Minerals Unveils Promising Discoveries at Reynolds Range

ITech Minerals LTD (AU:ITM) has released an update.

ITech Minerals LTD has reported promising discoveries at their Reynolds Range projects, uncovering spodumene-bearing pegmatites with high lithium content and significant copper-gold-silver-antimony mineralization. The findings suggest the potential for a previously unrecognized lithium province and highlight substantial polymetallic mineralization, supported by regional electromagnetic anomalies that indicate possible massive sulphide deposits.

