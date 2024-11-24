News & Insights

iTech Minerals Gains Shareholder Approval on Key Resolutions

November 24, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

ITech Minerals LTD (AU:ITM) has released an update.

iTech Minerals Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of remuneration and performance share plans, as well as the approval of additional placement capacity. The board’s decisions reflect a strong backing from shareholders, indicating confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Investors may view these outcomes as a positive signal for iTech’s future growth potential.

