ITD Cementation India (NSE:ITDCEM) Price Target Increased by 41.19% to 191.25

The average one-year price target for ITD Cementation India (NSE:ITDCEM) has been revised to 191.25 / share. This is an increase of 41.19% from the prior estimate of 135.46 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.95 to a high of 241.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.71% from the latest reported closing price of 209.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITD Cementation India. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITDCEM is 0.01%, an increase of 27.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.95% to 1,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 625K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 265K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 241K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 125K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 97K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.