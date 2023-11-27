ITD Cementation India (NSE:ITDCEM) Price Target Increased by 31.61% to 259.76

The average one-year price target for ITD Cementation India (NSE:ITDCEM) has been revised to 259.76 / share. This is an increase of 31.61% from the prior estimate of 197.37 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 244.42 to a high of 281.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.40% from the latest reported closing price of 268.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITD Cementation India. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITDCEM is 0.01%, an increase of 40.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.57% to 2,205K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 625K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 283K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITDCEM by 44.84% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 241K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSAMX - Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund holds 215K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 210K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 53.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITDCEM by 138.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

