ITD Cementation India (NSE:ITDCEM) Price Target Increased by 13.70% to 135.46

The average one-year price target for ITD Cementation India (NSE:ITDCEM) has been revised to 135.46 / share. This is an increase of 13.70% from the prior estimate of 119.14 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 68.68 to a high of 178.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.35% from the latest reported closing price of 147.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITD Cementation India. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITDCEM is 0.01%, a decrease of 32.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 1,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 625K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 265K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 241K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 125K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITDCEM by 23.62% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 97K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

