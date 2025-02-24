ITCI Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Top on Higher Caplyta Sales

Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI reported fourth-quarter 2024 loss of 16 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 29 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Total revenues, comprising only net product sales, came in at $199.2 million, up 51% year over year on the back of strong prescription uptake. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $193 million.

ITCI’s Q4 Results in Detail

Caplyta, the only approved drug in Intra-Cellular’s portfolio, was approved by the FDA in December 2019 for treating schizophrenia in adults. The drug also received the FDA’s approval for treating bipolar depression in December 2021. The label expansion of the drug have boosted sales tremendously.

To maximize the sales potential of Caplyta for its approved indications, the company completed the expansion of its sales force in the third quarter of 2024 for increased accessibility to primary care physicians. Hence, Intra-Cellular hired 150 additional sales representatives. The company has also commenced a second primary care physician sales force expansion in the first quarter of 2025, in anticipation of the potential approval of Caplyta for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

Intra-Cellular did not recognize any grant revenues in the reported quarter.

In the past three months, shares of the company have gained 51.3% against the industry’s 0.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Research and development (R&D) expenses surged 38% to $70.3 million from the year-ago quarter’s figure. This uptick was due to higher lumateperone program costs and other pipeline activities.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 32% year over year to $137.7 million, driven by marketing and advertising costs.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, ITCI had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities of $1 billion same as that of September end.

ITCI’s Full-Year Results

In 2024, Intra-Cellular’s total revenues amounted to $680.9 million, up 47% over the figure reported in 2023.

ITCI recorded a loss per share of 72 cents in 2024, narrower than the loss of $1.46 reported in 2023. Loss narrowed due to higher revenues.

ITCI’s Key Updates

Last month, Intra-Cellular signed a definitive agreement with Johnson & Johnson JNJ. Per the terms, JNJ will acquire all outstanding shares of ITCI for $132 per share in cash, aggregating to nearly $14.6 billion. The acquisition will add ITCI’s Caplyta to J&J’s portfolio of marketed drugs. The transaction, expected to be completed later this year, is subject to customary closing conditions and clearance from regulatory authorities.

A regulatory filing seeking the label expansion of Caplyta for the MDD indication is currently under review by the FDA. The submission is supported by positive data from two global phase III studies, Study 501 and Study 502, as well as the long-term safety Study 503.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Price and Consensus

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Quote

ITCI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Intra-Cellular currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN and Amicus Therapeutics FOLD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

In the past 30 days, estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s 2025 earnings per share have increased from $4.01 to $4.05. Estimates for 2026 earnings per share have increased from $5.21 to $5.26 during the same timeframe. In the past three months, BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares have lost 0.4%.

BMRN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 32.36%.

In the past 30 days, the estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ 2025 earnings per share has remained constant at 43 cents. The estimate for 2026 earnings per share has deteriorated from 72 cents to 71 cents. In the past three months, shares of Amicus Therapeutics have gained 0.5%.

FOLD’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 45.42%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.