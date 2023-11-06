ITCI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.09, changing hands as high as $56.49 per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITCI's low point in its 52 week range is $42.01 per share, with $67.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.12.

