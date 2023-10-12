ITC says Ouster must arbitrate lidar patent claims against Hesai

By Blake Brittain

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hesai Group ZN80y.F, a China-based maker of lidar light sensors for applications like autonomous vehicles and robotics, has convinced the U.S. International Trade Commission to end a patent-infringement case brought by San Francisco-based rival Ouster OUST.N.

The commission said on Wednesday that the case must be arbitrated based on a provision in Hesai's 2020 settlement of a patent dispute with Velodyne Lidar 808.H, which Ouster merged with earlier this year.

Ouster has separately sued Hesai for patent infringement in Delaware federal court. That case has been paused during the related ITC litigation.

Ouster said in a statement on Thursday that it "looks forward to expeditiously addressing the merits of its patent infringement claims in Delaware or through arbitration."

Hesai said in a statement on Thursday that Ouster's allegations were "baseless." It also accused Ouster of "spreading xenophobic misinformation and proffering false claims through its lobbyists and media agents" that its products pose national security threats and that Hesai is controlled by the Chinese government.

Hesai went public in the United States in February.

Lidar technology is used for 3D mapping, navigation and object detection in high-tech industries. San Francisco-based Ouster sued Hesai in April, alleging the Shanghai-based company incorporated Ouster's technology into its sensors.

Ouster accused Hesai of infringing five patents covering core aspects of its digital lidar technology. Hesai told the ITC that its products came from "independent innovation, not intellectual property theft" and argued that Ouster's patents were invalid.

The case is In the Matter of Certain Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) Systems and Components Thereof, U.S. International Trade Commission, No. 337-TA-3675.

For Ouster: Stephen Smith of Cooley

For Hesai: Alex Lasher of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

((blake.brittain@tr.com; +1 (202) 938-5713;))

