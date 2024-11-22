ITC Properties Expects Significant Loss Amid Market Challenges

ITC Properties Group Limited (HK:0199) has released an update.
ITC Properties Group Limited has issued a profit warning, forecasting a net loss of at least HK$500 million for the six months ending September 2024. This anticipated loss is primarily due to the disposal of its stake in a Canadian hotel joint venture, coupled with declining property values amidglobal marketuncertainties. Investors are advised to approach the company’s shares with caution.
