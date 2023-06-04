ITC (NSE:ITC) Price Target Increased by 6.74% to 470.55

The average one-year price target for ITC (NSE:ITC) has been revised to 470.55 / share. This is an increase of 6.74% from the prior estimate of 440.84 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 383.80 to a high of 546.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.67% from the latest reported closing price of 445.30 / share.

ITC Maintains 2.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.86%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITC. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITC is 0.62%, an increase of 1.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 932,242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 178,772K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159,600K shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITC by 12.73% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 93,388K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,225K shares, representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITC by 11.54% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 91,049K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,721K shares, representing an increase of 16.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITC by 8.16% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 60,618K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 53,250K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,447K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITC by 8.55% over the last quarter.

