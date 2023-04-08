ITC (NSE:ITC) Price Target Increased by 10.36% to 435.90

The average one-year price target for ITC (NSE:ITC) has been revised to 435.90 / share. This is an increase of 10.36% from the prior estimate of 394.98 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 307.04 to a high of 509.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.68% from the latest reported closing price of 383.45 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GEM - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 501K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITC by 5.28% over the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFENX - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 346K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing a decrease of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITC by 24.73% over the last quarter.

SNEMX - Emerging Markets Portfolio holds 1,217K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Alternative Fund holds 201K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITC. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITC is 0.60%, a decrease of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 924,557K shares.

