AAPL

ITC Judge Rules Apple Violated U.S. Laws By Infringing Masimo Pulse Oximeter Patent

January 10, 2023 — 09:01 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Masimo (MASI) said that a United States Administrative Law Judge in Washington, D.C. ruled that Apple Inc. (AAPL) violated U.S. trade laws, by importing and selling within the United States certain Apple Watches with light-based pulse oximetry functionality and components, which infringe one of Masimo's pulse oximeter patents.

Apple first released its pulse oximeter sensor with the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020 and continues to use it in the current Apple Watches.

Masimo noted that the United States International Trade Commission will now consider whether to implement an import ban on the Apple Watches.

