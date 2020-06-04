Markets
ITC Issues Favorable Final Determination To JinkoSolar In Hanwha Patent Infringement Lawsuit

(RTTNews) - The Shanghai, China-based solar panel maker JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) said Thursday that U.S. International Trade Commission issued a favorable final determination after it found that JinkoSolar's product does not infringe on Hanwha Q CELLS' patent.

Earlier in March 2019, Hanwha had initiated an investigation with the U.S. International Trade Commission against JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar, and REC Group, asserting that the companies infringe U.S. Patent.

On June 3, 2020, the Commission issued its final determination in JinkoSolar's favor, based on analysis of detailed and expert testimony. The final determination was issued after the affirmation of Administrative Law Judge or ALJ in April.

