ITC (BSE:500875) Price Target Decreased by 23.48% to 386.06

The average one-year price target for ITC (BSE:500875) has been revised to ₹ 386.06 / share. This is a decrease of 23.48% from the prior estimate of ₹ 504.54 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 317.24 to a high of ₹ 551.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.64% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 314.80 / share.

ITC Maintains 4.44% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.44%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITC. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 21.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500875 is 0.59%, an increase of 11.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.53% to 866,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 263,902K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245,641K shares , representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500875 by 2.75% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 207,092K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199,491K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500875 by 7.59% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 53,139K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,934K shares , representing a decrease of 18.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500875 by 29.10% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 53,024K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,671K shares , representing a decrease of 21.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500875 by 27.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,350K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,556K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500875 by 11.80% over the last quarter.

