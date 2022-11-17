Itausa S.A. Makes Big Cut to XP (XP) Holdings

Fintel reports that Itausa S.A. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 35,470,985 shares of XP Inc. Class A (XP). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 5, 2022 they reported 50,970,985 shares and 11.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

XP is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 29,866,731 shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,888,185 shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 19.79% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic Llc holds 25,317,733 shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,475,733 shares, representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 18.05% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 20,352,279 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,759,862 shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 42.61% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner Lp holds 16,002,301 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,281,542 shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,445,641 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,887,993 shares, representing an increase of 10.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 25.37% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP Inc. Class A. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XP Inc. Class A is 1.5775%, a decrease of 14.0835%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 312,041,684 shares.

