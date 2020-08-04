Itau Unibanco's CEO sees loan delinquency surpassing levels of previous crisis

SAO PAULO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA's ITUB4.SA Chief Executive Candido Bracher told journalists on Tuesday that next year he sees Brazil's 90-day default ratio reaching higher levels than in previous crisis.

To weather the impact of the coronavirus crisis, the bank is seeking a nominal reduction in operating expenses this year and next, Chief Financial Officer Milton Maluhy said.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

