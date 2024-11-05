News & Insights

Stocks

Itau Unibanco Releases September 2024 Financial Statement

November 05, 2024 — 10:58 am EST

Itau Unibanco (ITUB) has released an update.

Itau Unibanco has released its complete financial statement for September 2024, compiled in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This release provides investors and market enthusiasts with crucial insights into the bank’s financial health and performance, potentially influencing stock market perceptions and investment decisions.

