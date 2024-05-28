News & Insights

Stocks

Itau Unibanco Prepares for Stockholders’ Meeting

May 28, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Itau Unibanco (ITUB) has released an update.

Itau Unibanco has announced an upcoming General Extraordinary Stockholders’ Meeting, according to a recent news release. The details of the meeting, including agenda items and shareholder participation information, were not provided in the text received. Investors and interested parties should stay tuned for further announcements regarding the specifics of the meeting.

