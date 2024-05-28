Itau Unibanco Prepares for Stockholders’ Meeting

Itau Unibanco (ITUB) has released an update.

Itau Unibanco has announced an upcoming General Extraordinary Stockholders’ Meeting, according to a recent news release. The details of the meeting, including agenda items and shareholder participation information, were not provided in the text received. Investors and interested parties should stay tuned for further announcements regarding the specifics of the meeting.

