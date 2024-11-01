Itau Unibanco Holds Strategic Stockholders’ Meeting

Itau Unibanco (ITUB) has released an update.

Itau Unibanco recently convened an extraordinary general stockholders’ meeting to discuss key strategic decisions impacting future growth and shareholder interests. This meeting underscores the bank’s commitment to maintaining transparency and aligning its strategic initiatives with stakeholder expectations.

