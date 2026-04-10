Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Depositary Receipt (ITUB) Price Target Increased by 12.57% to 9.83

The average one-year price target for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:ITUB) has been revised to $9.83 / share. This is an increase of 12.57% from the prior estimate of $8.74 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.53 to a high of $10.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.15% from the latest reported closing price of $9.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 114 owner(s) or 23.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITUB is 0.32%, an increase of 34.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.81% to 1,220,618K shares. The put/call ratio of ITUB is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 96,959K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,222K shares , representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITUB by 11.15% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 81,683K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,327K shares , representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITUB by 37.92% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 72,823K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,530K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 63,526K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,131K shares , representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITUB by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 61,329K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,127K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITUB by 1.91% over the last quarter.

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