Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. - ADR Shares Close the Day 10.8% Higher - Daily Wrap

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. - ADR (ITUB) shares closed today 10.8% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 40.4% year-to-date, up 16.8% over the past 12 months, and down 18.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.6%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $5.25 and as low as $5.02 this week.

Shares closed 1.2% below its 52-week high and 61.9% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 26.1% lower than the 10-day average and 1.9% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.7.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -467.7%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -232.3%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -4.0% lower than the average peer.

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.