Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) Declares $0.00 Dividend

Itau Unibanco Holding said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.00 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 will receive the payment on April 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

At the current share price of $4.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.83%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.74% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Itau Unibanco Holding is $6.33. The forecasts range from a low of $5.32 to a high of $7.59. The average price target represents an increase of 28.74% from its latest reported closing price of $4.92.

The projected annual revenue for Itau Unibanco Holding is $162,195MM, a decrease of 5.63%. The projected annual EPS is $3.79, a decrease of 80.89%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itau Unibanco Holding. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITUB is 0.50%, an increase of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 1,023,753K shares. The put/call ratio of ITUB is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 92,258K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,412K shares, representing a decrease of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITUB by 82.57% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 63,856K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,665K shares, representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITUB by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 62,874K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,063K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITUB by 49.33% over the last quarter.

Pendal Group holds 51,673K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,328K shares, representing an increase of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITUB by 42.96% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 48,445K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Itau Unibanco Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A. is a Brazilian financial services company headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco was formed through the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.