Itau Unibanco Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ITUB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Symbol: ITUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.22, changing hands as low as $5.18 per share. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITUB's low point in its 52 week range is $4.21 per share, with $6.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.21.

