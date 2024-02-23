Itaú Unibanco Holding (BOVESPA:ITUB3) Price Target Increased by 6.38% to 31.78

The average one-year price target for Itaú Unibanco Holding (BOVESPA:ITUB3) has been revised to 31.78 / share. This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 29.88 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.43 to a high of 40.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.26% from the latest reported closing price of 30.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itaú Unibanco Holding. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITUB3 is 0.48%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.06% to 900,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 88,302K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,993K shares, representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITUB3 by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 63,044K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,473K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITUB3 by 39.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 60,896K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,605K shares, representing an increase of 25.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITUB3 by 50.50% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 53,197K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,655K shares, representing a decrease of 21.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITUB3 by 74.91% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 42,563K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,618K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITUB3 by 19.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.