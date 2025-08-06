Itau Unibanco H1 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y, Expenses Up

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ITUB reported recurring managerial results of R$21.7 billion ($3.94 billion) for the first half of 2025, which increased 8% year over year.

Higher revenues and an increase in managerial financial margin supported the results. However, a rise in non-interest expenses acted as a spoilsport.

ITUB’s Revenues & Expenses Increase

Operating revenues were R$88.1 billion ($16 billion) in the reported quarter, up 1% year over year.

The managerial financial margin increased 12.7% year over year to R$61.5 billion ($11.2 billion). However, commissions and fees declined 2% year over year to R$22.7 billion ($4.1 billion).

Non-interest expenses totaled R$32.3 billion ($5.8 billion), up 9.6% year over year. Investments in technology drove the increase in expenses.

In the first half of 2025, the efficiency ratio was 38.4%, down 10 basis points from the first half of 2024. A decrease in this ratio indicates increased profitability.

The cost of credit charges rose 5.3% on a year-over-year basis to R$17.4 billion ($3.1 billion).

Itau Unibanco’s Balance Sheet Position: Mixed Bag

As of June 30, 2025, ITUB’s total assets rose nearly 1% to R$2.87 trillion ($522.8 billion) from the figure reported as of June 30, 2024. Liabilities, including deposits, debentures, securities, borrowings and on-lending, totaled R$2.65 trillion ($483.1 billion), which rose 1% from the figure reported on June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, Itau Unibanco’s credit portfolio, including private securities and financial guarantees provided, rose 7% to R$1.4 trillion ($252.3 billion), compared to the figure reported on June 30, 2024.

ITUB’s Capital & Profitability Ratios Mixed

As of June 30, 2025, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 13.1%, unchanged from the figure reported on June 30, 2024.

Annualized recurring managerial return on average equity was 21%, down from 21.1% in the first half of 2024.

Our View on Itau Unibanco

ITUB’s first-half results were driven by a rise in the managerial financial margin. The declining efficiency ratio indicates an increase in profitability, which is a positive factor. Growth in the credit portfolio is also encouraging. However, a decline in commissions and fees, along with rising expenses, remains a key concern.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Quote

Itau Unibanco currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Foreign Banks

HSBC Holdings HSBC reported second-quarter 2025 pre-tax profit of $6.33 billion, which declined 29% from the prior-year quarter.

HSBC’s results were hurt by a fall in revenues, higher expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges and higher expenses.

Deutsche Bank DB reported second-quarter 2025 earnings attributable to its shareholders of €1.49 billion ($1.75 billion) against the loss attributable to its shareholders of $143 million in the year-ago period.

DB’s results were aided by increased revenues and lower expenses. Lower provision for credit losses was another positive.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.